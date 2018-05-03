Brewster High School students participate in 'Stand for the Second' walkout

— Three Brewster High School sophomores, Nila Sutherland, Gabriel Garcia and Kylee Clune, participated in the national "Stand for the Second" walkout May 2.

The students demonstrated their support for the Second Amendment by marching outside of the school for 16 minutes at lunchtime – a minute shy of 17 so as to respect the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla...