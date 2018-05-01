Keller Junior Rodeo runs Saturday and Sunday

— The Keller Junior Rodeo and Bull-O-Rama is May 5 and 6 at the Keller Rodeo Grounds.

The rodeos start at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Bull-O-Rama is 4 p.m. Saturday.

Prizes include a Pendleton Jacket, $2,000 added purse and the winner receives a Joey Tonasket memorial Gist buckle.

There is open barrel racing with a $500 added purse.

The Monaghan Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, a cowboy breakfast is at 8 a.m. and cowboy church at 9 a.m.