Pateros student's drawing will be published in bear book

Teodero Mendivil poses with his winning art piece.

Joy McCulley
By Sarah Highfield

As of Thursday, May 3, 2018

PATEROS — A Pateros seventh grade student’s drawing of a young girl and her new companion – a bear in a bathtub – has been selected for publication in an educational book.

Teodero Mendivil’s artwork won a contest to be included in “Bear in the Bathtub,” a story of Mia’s reluctance to bathe for a week because there’s a bear in her bathtub...

