Chronicle logo

Baseball: Brewster, Liberty Bell, Tonasket open district Saturday

By Al Camp

As of Friday, May 4, 2018

﻿

OMAK — The District 5/6 baseball tournament for 2B teams opens Saturday at Lauzier Park in Moses Lake.

First-round games find Tonasket playing DeSales and Liberty Bell playing Kittitas-Thorp at 10 a...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS