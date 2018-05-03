Chronicle logo

Lake Roosevelt to open for white sturgeon fishing

The white sturgeon (Acipenser transmontanus) is one of the largest freshwater fish.

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, May 3, 2018

﻿

OLYMPIA — Portions of Lake Roosevelt will be open for a white sturgeon fishery seven days per week starting June 15 until further notice, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said May 1.

Here is the state's announcement:

Action: Open a harvest fishery for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt...

﻿

﻿

