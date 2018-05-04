Chronicle logo

Mountain goats would be relocated to North Cascades

Mountain goats would be relocated to the North Cascades under agencies' plan.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Mountain goats would be relocated to the North Cascades under agencies' plan.

The Chronicle

As of Friday, May 4, 2018

﻿

PORT ANGELES — The mountain goat management plan and final environmental impact statement for managing non-native mountain goats in the Olympic Mountains – and moving the animals to the North Cascades – has been released.

The National Park Service, U...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS