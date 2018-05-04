Chronicle logo

Okanogan River could hit moderate flood stage

Water from Sinlahekin Creek pools across Sinlahekin Road north of Blue Lake. The area flooded last year, too.

Photo by Dee Camp
Water from Sinlahekin Creek pools across Sinlahekin Road north of Blue Lake. The area flooded last year, too.

By Brock Hires, Dee Camp

As of Friday, May 4, 2018

﻿

TONASKET — The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Okanogan River near town.

“Persistent warm temperatures will increase snow melt over the next week,” meteorologists said Friday morning...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS