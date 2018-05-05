Cashmere baseball knocks Okanogan down to No. 3 seed

— Cashmere’s edging Okanogan, 5-4, on Friday created a tie for second place with Chelan in the Caribou Trail League baseball standings heading into league play.

The Goats, due to two wins over the Bulldogs, will play Cashmere to open the league tournament, with the winner receiving an automatic bid to state...