Chronicle logo

Breaking News: North Cascades opener set for Friday

Softball: Bears pound way past Tigers

Brewster’s Halle Aparicio slides into second, covered by Tonasket’s Madilyn Larson and Aubrey Attwood, umpire Larry Schreckengast.

Photo by Al Camp
Brewster’s Halle Aparicio slides into second, covered by Tonasket’s Madilyn Larson and Aubrey Attwood, umpire Larry Schreckengast.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, May 7, 2018

﻿

BREWSTER — Brewster knocked off Tonasket, 12-2, in five innings of a Central Washington League softball game May 1.

“I thought we did a nice job staying patient at the plate and not chasing pitches,” Brewster coach Rick Miller said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS