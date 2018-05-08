Chronicle logo

Baseball: Bears advance to District 5/6 2B championship game

First baseman Austin Wood of Tonasket jumps high for an errant throw as Joe Taylor of Brewster reaches the bag.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 8, 2018

MOSES LAKE — By Al Camp

The Chronicle

MOSES LAKE – Brewster advanced to the District 5/6 2B baseball tournament championship game in convincing fashion, topping DeSales 18-2 in the semifinals May 5 at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex.

DeSales took a 1-0 lead in the first before Brewster scored five in the bottom of the second...

