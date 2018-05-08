Chronicle logo

Bridgeport soccer tops Cashmere in shootout

Bridgeport’s Edgar Meza knocks away a penalty kick that would lift the Mustangs past Brewster.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Bridgeport's Edgar Meza knocks away a penalty kick that would lift the Mustangs past Brewster.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 8, 2018

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Ozzy Orosco, Bridgeport, and Florentino Perez, Brewster, work for a ball during a tight match May 1 at Bridgeport.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Bridgeport goalkeeper Edgar Meza (in black) goes up for a ball with teammates Ozzy Orozco and Sergio Penaloza (12) against Cashmere in a district game May 5.

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport broke open a match tied at halftime to eliminate Cashmere, 3-1, in the District 6 2B/1A soccer tournament May 5.

Hugo Santana scored to put the Mustangs in front following a corner kick by Ozzy Orozco about seven minutes before halftime...

