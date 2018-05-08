CENTER STAGE: ‘Drowsy Chaperone’ is a must-see musical

Photo by Al Camp
Feldzieg (Bob McElderry) (far left) begs Janet Van De Graaff (Noni Alley) not to leave the show business industry.
In a darkened auditorium the words, “I hate theater,” ring out as chuckles of laughter break through the audience.
From those opening words, “The Drowsy Chaperone” set the tone for the musical comedy that featured unapologetic stereotypes of live theater, coupled with pure talent...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment