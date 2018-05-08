District soccer: Brewster dispatches Cascade, 3-2, in overtime

Photo by Al Camp
Brewster's Felix Nava Jr. watches is slicing shot get past Cascade goalkeeper Jose Mendoza and find net for the winning goal May 8. The Bears got past the Kodiaks, 3-2, with the second overtime goal. More coverage and photos will be in the Sunday edition of The Chronicle.
BREWSTER — Okanogan County 2B soccer teams schooled larger 1A schools in the District 6 soccer tournament May 8.
Brewster scored in the second overtime to topple Cascade, 3-2, and Bridgeport upset No...
