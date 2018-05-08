Chronicle logo

High school rodeo came to Omak last weekend

Julia Johnson rounds a barrel at a high school rodeo May 5 at the Omak Stampede Arena.

Photo by Al Camp
Julia Johnson rounds a barrel at a high school rodeo May 5 at the Omak Stampede Arena.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 8, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

RyLee Heath competes in bareback riding May 5 at a high school rodeo in Omak.

OMAK — High School rodeo was competed last weekend in the Omak Stampede Arena.

Results had not been posted as of Tuesday afternoon...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS