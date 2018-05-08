Chronicle logo

Track heads to championship league meets

Girls clear the first hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles May 1 at Bridgeport.

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Girls clear the first hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles May 1 at Bridgeport.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 8, 2018

﻿

photo

Bruce Thornton/Special to The Chronicle

Tonasket’s Katie Keane, center, competes in 100-meters at the Liberty Bell meet May 4.

photo

Bruce Thornton/Special to The Chronicle

Omak's Israel Escamilla (right) and Steven Zandell lead early in the 1,600-meter race May 1 at Bridgeport.

photo

Bruce Thornton/Special to The Chronicle

Tori Kindred of Oroville

CLE ELUM — Okanogan and Cashmere knocked heads at the High Mountain Classic track and field meet May 4 at Cle Elum High School.

Cashmere won the boys’ title, 126-90, while Okanogan nipped Cashmere girls, 151-149...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS