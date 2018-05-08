Flood meeting planned Thursday

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Emergency Management will host a county flood season meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
The meeting will include:
• Networking face-to-face to develop or reestablish partnerships.
• Learning how people can better support each other.
• Reviewing emergency response capabilities and available resources.
• Learning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about weather predictions.
More information is at 509-422-7206 or em@co.okan
ogan.wa.us.
