Flood meeting planned Thursday

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Emergency Management will host a county flood season meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.

The meeting will include:

• Networking face-to-face to develop or reestablish partnerships.

• Learning how people can better support each other.

• Reviewing emergency response capabilities and available resources.

• Learning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about weather predictions.

More information is at 509-422-7206 or em@co.okan

ogan.wa.us.