Flood meeting planned Thursday

The Okanogan River rises under Central Avenue bridge in Omak earlier this week. As of Monday afternoon, the Okanogan River was at 16.34 feet near Janis Bridge south of Tonasket. Flood stage is 15 feet. Officials said the river will continue to rise toward 19 feet by Saturday. Comparatively, the Okanogan River crested at 22.54 feet at Janis Bridge in 1972, and 21.79 feet in 1948.

Okanogan County Emergency Management
The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, May 8, 2018

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Emergency Management will host a county flood season meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.

The meeting will include:

• Networking face-to-face to develop or reestablish partnerships.

• Learning how people can better support each other.

• Reviewing emergency response capabilities and available resources.

• Learning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration about weather predictions.

More information is at 509-422-7206 or em@co.okan

ogan.wa.us.

