23-year-old Omak man reported missing today

— Family of Jeffrey James Hammer reported the 23-year-old Omak man missing today, officials said.

Hammer was last heard from around 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Columbia Cove RV Park on South 7th Street in Brewster, Police Chief Nattalie Cariker said. At the time, he was believed to be on foot.

Police described Hammer as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody, blue jeans and gray shoes with orange shoe laces, Cariker said.

Those with information are urged to call the Brewster Police Department at 509-689-2331 or 1-800-572-6604.

Brewster Police Lt. Kelly Hook is the lead investigator.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol, Search and Rescue team and the Brewster Police Department – as well as citizens – have checked the area where Hammer was last heard from, Cariker said.