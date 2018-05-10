Okanogan baseball eliminates Cascade, 5-1

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan's Kolby Picard, right, gives coach Shawn Ingraham a high five after tripling against Cascade in a District 6 loser-out game May 10. Okanogan won 5-1. Picard would score on a single by Chase Fingar, who would score on a single by Conner Ashworth in a two-run third inning.
OKANOGAN — Okanogan baseball;; eliminated Cascade from postseason, 5-1, on May 10.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first, twice again in the third and added an insurance run in the bottom of the six...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment