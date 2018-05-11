Emergency declarations issued by state, county, city

— Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in Ferry, Okanogan and several other eastern Washington counties because of flooding.

His Friday afternoon declaration came on the heels of similar decorations in Omak and Okanogan County.

Inslee cited above-normal snowpack in the mountains, above-average temperatures and recent rainfall.

He said there's a threat of additional flooding during the next week. Flooding already has resulted in road closures, detours, evacuations, utility impacts, drinking water concerns, and damage to public and private property and infrastructure.

The state has activated its Emergency Operations Center. Inslee's proclamation directs state agencies and departments to use state resources "to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the incident."

He also activated the National Guard and State Guard to assist.

Other counties covered by the declaration are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kitties, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Yakima, Walla Walla and Whitman.

During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Omak City Council appropriated $100,000 for flood mitigation and declared an emergency.

Okanogan County commissioners declared an emergency on Monday, May 7.

Commissioners "determined levee failures caused by the weather events as well as the possibility of additional debris flows pose an imminent threat to the public health and safety as well as potential for damage to public infrastructure and private property."

Okanogan County activated its Emergency Operations Center Friday afternoon.