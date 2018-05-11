PUD adds inspections at Enloe; so far, it's OK

— Enloe Dam is continuing to hold its own, despite heavy flows on the Similkameen River west of town.

The Okanogan County Public Utility District, which owns the dam, is conducting additional inspections and monitoring of the dam.

“This is in conjunction with existing protocols which already include 24/7 monitoring,” said PUD officials. “Enloe was inspected yesterday by the chief dam safety engineer and there were no visual indications of issues. The dam is passing flows as it has done historically.”

As of 9 a.m. Friday, May 11, the Similkameen River near Nighthawk, upstream from the dam, was at 15.24 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet.

The river level had dropped from 15.5 feet overnight and is expected to drop even more before starting to rise again on Monday. The prediction is for 16.09 feet by May 18. The record high is 18.8 feet.

PUD officials say they are in frequent contact with Okanogan County Emergency Services, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, county government and other departments.

The PUD “is committed to safety, and follows strict dam safety regulations set forth by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,” said the utility announcement.

Officials urge people to stay back from the river and the dam.