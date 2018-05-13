Baseball: Brewster tops Tri-Cities Prep, 12-6, for District 5/6 title

Photo by Al Camp
Eighth-grader Turk Riggan of Brewster gets ready to tag out a Tri-Cities Prep runner at third base in the District 5/6 championship game on May 12 at Rec Park in Wenatchee. Pitcher Joe Taylor, 66, watches on the mound.
WENATCHEE — Brewster turned back Tri-Cities Prep, 12-6, to claim the District 5/6 baseball championship May 12 at Rec Park.
The Bears struck for four runs in the top of the second inning, giving starting pitcher Joe Taylor some breathing room...
