Chronicle logo

Softball: Chelan eliminates Omak, 9-3, from District 6 1A tournament

Omak High School's 2018 softball team

Jan Hope/Omak School District
Omak High School's 2018 softball team

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, May 13, 2018

﻿

DRYDEN — In a loser-out District 6 opening game, Omak was not able to stay with Chelan, falling 9-3.

The Goats led 6-1 after one inning and 9-3 after two...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS