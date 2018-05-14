Chronicle logo

Brewster softball reaches title game

Brewster players greet Marlisa Garcia at home plate after her home run.

Photo by Al Camp
Brewster players greet Marlisa Garcia at home plate after her home run.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, May 14, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Sammi Emigh of Brewster attempts to slide into third base, covered by Aubrey Attwood of Tonasket.

BREWSTER — Brewster broke open a close game with six runs in the third inning before beating Tonasket, 14-4, in a District 6 2B tournament game May 8.

“I thought we did a nice job countering Tonasket’s various defensive setups,” Brewster coach Rick Miller said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS