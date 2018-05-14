Small schools roar in District 6 soccer

Photo by Al Camp
Felix Nava Jr. (in white), Brewster, watches his kick slip past Cascade goalkeeper Jose Mendoza and into the right corner of the goal for an overtime win May 8.
BREWSTER — Okanogan County 2B soccer teams Brewster and Bridgeport schooled larger 1A schools with overtime victories in the semifinals of the District 6 soccer tournament May 8.
In the loser-out matches, No...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment