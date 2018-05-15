Chronicle logo

Baseball: Okanogan eliminates Colville, 6-2, in crossover game

Photo by Al Camp
Jake Stanley tags out a Colville's Mike Fitzsimmons trying to steal second base.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 15, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Okanogan's Kolby Picard slides into third base. The ball would get away from Colville's Dawson Flugel allowing Picard to score.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Okanogan's Hunter Rubert slides into third base.

OKANOGAN — Okanogan eliminated Colville, 6-2, in a crossover, loser-out game with the Northeast 1A League on May 15.

The Bulldogs open state against College Place at 10 a...

﻿

﻿

