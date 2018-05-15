Chronicle logo

Golf: Norwill, Miller, Abrahamson reach state golf

Girls who qualified for the state 1B/2B/1A golf tournament included Omak's Riley Abrahamson, second from right, after qualifying May 14 at Alta Lake Golf Course.

Nick Popelier/Special to The Chronicle
Girls who qualified for the state 1B/2B/1A golf tournament included Omak's Riley Abrahamson, second from right, after qualifying May 14 at Alta Lake Golf Course.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 15, 2018

﻿

ALMIRA — ALTA LAKE - Billy Norwill of Okanogan and Sisco Miller of Omak each advanced from the District 6 state qualifier May 14 at Alta Lake Golf Course.

Norwill shot an 86 to finish third and Miller was in at 96...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS