800 (2018-134 May 16) CALL FOR BIDS OKANOGAN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS WELL REPLACEMENT

(2018-134 May 16)

CALL FOR BIDS

OKANOGAN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS WELL REPLACEMENT

Okanogan County is soliciting sealed bids from interested licensed well drillers for the construction of a groundwater well to provide water for the on-site irrigation systems on the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. The following is a project description and bid instructions.

Sealed bids will be received by the Okanogan Board of County Commissioners at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 150, Okanogan, Washington until 1:30 P.M. on May 29, 2018. The bids received will then be opened and publicly read:

The Okanogan County Fairgrounds Well Project consists of constructing a groundwater well with an 8 inch casing and installing a 15 horsepower pump owned by the fairgrounds capable of delivering 150 GPM at 55 psi in accordance with the certificate of water right permit number G4-23526P. The project will include installation of necessary electrical systems. Electrical system will include underground installation of a two inch electrical conduit from the power source to the new well. The power source is located 15 feet from the existing well. The project will include the installation of a 4 in PVC pipe from the new well to the irrigation system control vault. The control vault is located 12 feet from the existing well. It is anticipated the new well will be located in close proximity to the existing well. Additionally, the well will need to tie into the existing irrigation line and will need to be isolated from the old domestic system.

Site map, plans, and specifications may be obtained from the office of Okanogan County Commissioners at the Virginia Grainger Building, 123 5th Ave N, Okanogan WA 98840. Contact Joe Poulin at 509-422-7107 or jpoulin@co.okanogan.wa.us. A tour of the project site will be conducted on May 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Any interested parties may attend.

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid shall accompany all bids. All bids shall be marked “SEALED BID FOR FAIRGROUNDS WELL PROJECT on the outside of the envelope.

OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned firms to respond. Persons with disabilities may call and request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms. Dates of Publication: May 16, 2018.

The Okanogan County Office of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids for cause.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.