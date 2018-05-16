810 (2018-135 May 16) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2018-135 May 16)

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a Special Meeting on May 11, 2018.

Ordinance No. 1861

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2018 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF OMAK BY APPROPRIATING FUNDS IN THE CURRENT EXPENSE FUND FOR EMERGENCY FLOOD MITIGATION AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the May 11, 2018 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.