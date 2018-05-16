820 (2018-102 April 18, 25 May 2, 9, 16, 23) SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, Plaintiff, vs. GARY GOODWIN AND NANCY GOODWIN

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GARY GOODWIN AND NANCY GOODWIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON BUSINESS LOAN FUNDS; JOHN AND JANE DOES, I THROUGH V, OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY,

Defendants.

Cause No.: 15-2-00303-0

SUMMONS - NOTICE OF EXECUTION - WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE

To Gary Goodwin and Nancy Goodwin, Husband and Wife and Their Marital Community, Judgment Debtors: A Writ for Order of Sale, has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, to the Okanogan County Sheriff:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled Court, on February 27, 2018, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, recovered a Judgment against Defendants Gary Goodwin and Nancy Goodwin (In Rem) and against the real property in the amount of $286,161.26, plus interest at the rate of 6.125% per annum from February 27, 2018; which said Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number 18-9-00138-0 and which there is now due and owing $286,161.26, not including post Judgment interest; and whereas the said Judgment is a foreclosure with an eight (8) month redemption period, against the Defendants herein of a Deed of Trust on the following described property, situated in Okanogan County, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY WASHINGTON, EXCEPT ANY PORTION LYING WITHIN OKANOGAN COUNTY ROAD NOS. 2658 (DIXON ROAD) AND 2547 (WEATHERSTONE ROAD). Tax Account No.: 3426274090 Commonly known as: 4 Dixon Rd, Omak, WA 98841

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith, and without appraisement, the above-described property, in the manner provided by law; or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the Judgment, interest and costs, and any advances that Plaintiff Nationstar Mortgage LLC, its successors in interest and/or assigns, may be required after the entry of Judgment to make for the payment of taxes, assessments, other items constituting liens on the property, insurance, and/or repairs for the protection or preservation of the property; and if you fail to find said property and if the Judgment herein provides for deficiency and the proceeds of such sale be insufficient to satisfy said Judgment, costs and any accrued and increased costs, you are directed to take the money or any balance thereof remaining unpaid, out of any property of Defendants Gary Goodwin and Nancy Goodwin (In Rem) and against the real property, individually and as a marital community not exempt from execution.

HEREIN FAIL NOT, but make return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.

Witness, the Honorable /s/ David S. Edwards, Judge of the Superior Court and the seal of said Court, affixed this 29th day of March 2018, at Okanogan, Washington.

/s/ Charleen Groomes

Superior Court Clerk

By: /s/ Marlenia M Fitzgerald

Deputy Clerk

I STIPULATE TO A 30-DAY OR LESS EXTENSION OF THIS ORDER FOR PURPOSES OF SALE PURSUANT TO RCW 6.21.050.

WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S. By: /s/ Synova M.L. Edwards Synova M.L. Edwards, WSBA #43063 Michael H. Hekman, WSBA #45538 Attorneys for Plaintiff

The sale date has been set for Friday, June 8, 2018. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXCEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

Given under my hand this 6th day of April, 2018.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

