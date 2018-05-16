820 (2018-103 May 2, 9, 16 23) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY NATIONST AR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GARY GOODWIN AND NANCY GOODWIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON BUSINESS LOAN FUNDS; JOHN AND JANE DOES, I THROUGH V, OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00303-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY WASHINGTON, EXCEPT ANY PORTION LYING WITHIN OKANOGAN COUNTY ROAD NOS. 2658 (DIXON ROAD) AND 2547 (WEATHERSTONE ROAD).

TAX PARCEL NO.: 3426274090

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 4 Dixon Rd, Omak, WA 98841.

The sale of the described property is to take place at 10:00 am on Friday the 8th day of June, 2018 at the main lobby of the Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $286,161.26, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the attorney at the address stated below.

Dated this 6th day of April, 2018 at Okanogan, WA 98840

FRANK T. ROGERS, Sheriff of Okanogan County

By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

cc: Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

2001 Western Avenue,

Suite 400 Seattle, Washington 98121

Telephone:

(206) 269-3490

Facsimile: (206) 269-3493

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.