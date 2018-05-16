820 (2018-127 May 9, 16, 23, 30 June 6, 13) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY CASEY SILVERTHORN and MICHELLE SILVERTHORN, husband and wife

Plaintiff,

vs.

RENEE THOMPSON, a single person and MANUEL FRANCISCO and C. FRANCISCO, husband and wife, and the unknown successors and/or heirs RENEE THOMPSON, and MANUEL FRANCISCO and C. FRANCISCO, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

Case No.: 18-2-00191-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

RENEE THOMPSON, a single person and MANUEL FRANCISCO and C. FRANCISCO, husband and wife, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of RENEE THOMPSON and MANUEL FRANCISCO and C. FRANCISCO, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 9th day of May 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:

The Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 38 North, Range 28 E.W.M., EXCEPT the East 692.63 feet thereof, Okanogan County, Washington.

The Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 38 North, Range 28 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

DATED: May 2, 2018

//Bess Derting//

Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452

Attorney for Plaintiff

