820 (2018-129 May 9, 16) CALL FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County

CALL FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County will receive sealed bids until 2 p.m., May 25, 2018 at the offices of the District at 1331 Second Ave N, Okanogan, Washington, or by mail at P.O. Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840. This bid is for steel poles per specifications which may be obtained from the offices of the District in Okanogan, Washington.

All bids shall include time of delivery. Delivery will be a factor in determining acceptance of any bid. Bid prices shall be firm for a minimum of sixty (60) days. Bid prices shall exclude all Federal and State taxes. Unit prices shall also exclude taxes.

All bids to be delivered in a sealed envelope and shall be prominently labeled “7.5 / 9.375-MVA Power Transformer - Bid No. 431-18” on the outside of that envelope and address to Roy Schwilke, Purchasing Agent.

Bids will be publicly opened and read in the District office at 1331 Second Ave N, Okanogan, Washington, on May 25, 2018 at 2 p.m.

The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities and to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the District.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the order of the Commissioners of Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County, for a sum not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or accompanied by a bid bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington. This Call for Bids shall be considered to be in conformity with R.C.W. 54.04.070 and 54.04.080 and Chapter 220, Laws, Executive Session 1971, and the terms of said laws are incorporated herein by this reference.

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

By:

Roy Schwilke Purchasing Agent

(509) 422-8484

