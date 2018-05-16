820 (2018-130 May 9, 16) Notice is hereby given that the Omak School District

(2018-130 May 9, 16)

Notice is hereby given that the Omak School District Board of Directors is soliciting bids for a quantity of 350, HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE. Bid specification are available upon request by email or on site at the District Office, located at 619 West Bartlett Avenue in Omak, Washington. Proposals must be in writing, and will be accepted at the District Office or by email at shaeberle@omaksd.org, until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 23rd, 2018.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.