820 (2018-132 May 16, 23) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

(2018-132 May 16, 23)

PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGULAR MEETING DATE CHANGE

Thursday, May 24, 2018

As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the regular May Pateros School Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in the Pateros School Library starting at 6:00 pm.

The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the superintendent’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.