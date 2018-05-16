820 (2018-132 May 16, 23) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

(2018-132 May 16, 23)
PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING DATE CHANGE
Thursday, May 24, 2018
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the regular May Pateros School Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in the Pateros School Library starting at 6:00 pm.
The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the superintendent’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.
