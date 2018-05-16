820 (2018-136 May 16) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Town of Conconully

(2018-136 May 16)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Town of Conconully

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Town of Conconully in the council chambers, 219 Main Street, on May 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons.

Up to $750,000 may be available to the Town of Conconully on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

An outline of the proposed New Community Services Building, including New Fire Hall project will be available for review at the council chambers on May 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the Town of Conconully, 219 Main Street, P.O. Box 127, Conconully, WA 98819 up to Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:00 p.m.

The council chambers are handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact Town Hall, Tami Cochran, Clerk at (509) 826-6005.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.