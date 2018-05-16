Crews strengthen section of Lost River levee

MAZAMA - Flood teams from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will strengthen a section of the Lost River levee in Mazama and raise a section of Rodeo Track Road at the request of the Colville Confederated Tribes today, May 16.

Engineers continue to work to raise the Oroville Road. Work also persists in Riverside, Okanogan, Twisp and the Colville Confederated Tribes.

Seattle District’s Okanogan River basin flood team has completed assistance to Okanogan County with berm construction in Oroville at Highway 97 to reduce the flood risk to infrastructure, berm construction in Conconully, levee strengthening in Okanogan and rock placement to combat erosion at the Mill Street Bridge along Salmon Creek in Okanogan.

The Seattle District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has provided a combined 854,000 sandbags so far to Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Missoula County in Montana, Bonner County in Idaho, and to the Kalispel and Colville Confederated Tribes.

USACE has provided 2,800 Supersacks to Missoula and Okanogan counties and two pumps to the Okanogan basin. An additional 606,000 sandbags are on their way to the Okanogan area.

Agency representatives will continue to coordinate with the tribes, counties and cities along the rivers.

Public Law 84-99 authorizes USACE to provide flood fight assistance at the request of local officials when rivers are at or above flood stage and local resources are fully used, according to a press release.