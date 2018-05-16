‘El Diario de Anna Francisco’ comes to Tonasket stage

TONASKET - The Tonasket Community Theater will present “El Diario de Anna Francisco” May 18-20 at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Doors will open 30 minutes before each showtime.

Admission will be charged.

The play was written by local resident Sarah Kaiser, after talking with people about the impact immigration has had on their lives.

“The one act play is unique because it is presented in a combination of English, Spanish and Spanglish, which represents the communication many of us encounter in school, businesses, clinics and orchards,” Kaiser said. “The play is totally family friendly and runs about one hour.”

The production is directed by Sarah Kaiser, with musical director MariLiz Romano, and produced by Scott Olson and Rob Thompson.

The story is about Anna Francisco, a Hispanic teenager, who is reading “The Diary of Anne Frank” in school. Francisco starts a diary of her own, writing about her family and friends as they deal with the complexities of immigration. This story is told through short acting scenes, song and a few special effects. There are touches humor, as well as serious moments.

Cast members include Thompson, Olson, Romano, Danika Smith, Stella Crutcher, Barbara Prada-Rojas, Noelia Gomez, Chelo Cabvillo, Isaiah Torres, Elaine Cardenas, Phoenix Willging, Miriam Gutierrez, Jeremy Clark, Sophia, Diego, Cesar, Ruby and Marlene, and Vera the dog.