Chronicle logo

Kettle River breaks record

The Kettle River broke its 70-year flood record after it crested at 22.54 feet Thursday, May 10. The previous record was set May 29, 1948, at 21.1 feet.

Teresa Jenkins/Special to The Chronicle
The Kettle River broke its 70-year flood record after it crested at 22.54 feet Thursday, May 10. The previous record was set May 29, 1948, at 21.1 feet.

By Brock Hires

As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018

﻿

CURLEW — The Kettle River broke its 70 year flood record after it crested at 22.54 feet Thursday, May 10....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS