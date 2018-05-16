Letters to the Editor: May 16, 2018

Rail trail plan really needs to be finished

As an original co-founder of the federal, 501c3 non-profit organization Ferry County Rail Trail Partners, I was astounded by the spurious claims made by Commissioner Exner in last week’s op-ed. FCRTP’s, together with dedicated volunteers, aided by extremely generous donors, have worked for a decade to complete this vision for better public health, and public safety via this fully accessible, recreational trail in the beautiful Kettle River Valley. ...