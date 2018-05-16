Spring Faire returns this weekend

CAYUSE MOUNTAIN — A remote field in the Okanogan Highlands may become the most populated community in Okanogan County this weekend, May 18-20.

Thousands of people from across the state are expected to flock to the Spring (Okanogan Family) Faire at the top of Cayuse Mountain Road, north off state Highway 20 between Tonasket and Aeneas Valley.

The Faire begins Friday at 76 W. Cayuse Mountain Road.

Gates open for campers at 9 a.m. Friday, with events and activities continuing throughout the weekend. Food vendors will be allowed to set up today, with other vendors setting up tomorrow.

Organizers say the majority of the people attending the event camp on-site, but day passes are available to purchase.

Campfires are allowed on the grounds with posted permits unless the state Department of Natural Resources says otherwise.

The Spring Faire is a spin-off of the popular Okanogan Family “Barter” Faire, but organizers say they don’t expect a crowd like the fall event draws.

Musical ensembles, fire dancing and more is planned.

Youthtopia, a children’s play area will be on site to occupy youngsters, too.

Organizers remind all that marijuana, alcohol, firearms and dogs are not permitted on the grounds.

There will be a charge for camping.

Admission will be charged. daily.

For more information see okanoganfamilyfaire.net.