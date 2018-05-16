Chronicle logo

Worst flood in 45 years sweeps valley

A barn south of Ellisforde off county Highway 7 sits submerged in water Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Brock Hires
A barn south of Ellisforde off county Highway 7 sits submerged in water Saturday afternoon.

By Brock Hires

As of Wednesday, May 16, 2018

﻿

TONASKET — Okanogan Valley residents breathed a collective sigh of relief as Okanogan River water began receding Sunday, but they also began girding themselves for an even higher crest at the end of this week.

The river peaked at 19...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS