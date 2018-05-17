Community invited to interview Pateros superintendent candidates

— The Pateros School Board has narrowed its superintendent search to four candidates, and community members can probe each next week.

The candidates are Aaron Chavez, Effie Dean, Greg Goodnight and Wally Lis.

The Pateros School will host a community meet and greet on the evening of Monday, May 21, in the library of the school, 344 W. Beach St. Goodnight will be available for questions from 5:30-6 p.m., Lis from 6-6:30 p.m., Chavez from 6:30-7 p.m. and Dean from 7-7:30 p.m.

Then, the Pateros School Board will conduct public interviews with each candidate from 4:30-7:50 p.m.

The candidate’s backgrounds vary:

-Chavez worked as superintendent of Wahluke School District until August 2017. Previously, he served as superintendent of the Brewster and Almira School Districts and taught in the Finley School District.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University, a master’s degree in administration and principal certificate from Heritage College and superintendent certificate from Washington State University.

-Dean has been the director of student services for the Reardan-Edwall School District for the past six years. Previously, she worked as the assistant special education director/school psychologist with the Davenport School District; consultant for Northeast Washington ESD 101, assistant special education director, middle school grant administrator, school psychologist and counselor for the Riverside School District.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University, master’s degree from Eastern Washington University and her doctorate and superintendent certificate from Washington State University.

-Goodnight has been the principal of Selkirk Middle and High School for the last three years. He also taught in the Kettle Falls School District and served as superintendent there for eight years.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, master’s degree in administration from Gonzaga University and superintendent certificate from Washington State University.

-For the past eight years, Lis has been the superintendent of Quilcene School District (at one time, he was the part-time superintendent of both Quilcene and Brinnon School Districts). Previously, he was the principal of Rainier School District, director of curriculum and assessment of North Kitsap School District and a teacher for the Shoreline School District.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University, master’s degree and principal certificate from Northern Michigan University and master’s degree and superintendent certificate from Western Washington University.

