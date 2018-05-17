District tennis resumes Saturday in Omak; results for first day posted

— The final few days of qualifying for state tournaments arrives this weekend including the District 6 tennis tournament wrapping up Saturday at North Cascades Athletic Club.

Play resumes at 10 a.m. See below for first round matches.

Okanogan (CTL No. 2) softball hosts Lakeside (NEA No. 3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Okanogan.

Here is a quick roundup of final state qualifying competitions:

Softball 1A

Lakeside at Okanogan, 2 p.m., for crossover game, winner to state, loser out

Chelan at Chewelah, noon, for crossover game, winner to state, loser out

2B

Brewster, Liberty Bell, Lake Roosevelt and Tonasket start play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake.

Baseball

1A

Okanogan opens state against the SCAC No. 1 team, College Place, at 10 a.m. at Ferris High School in Spokane.

On the other side of the bracket there, Kiona-Benton plays Freeman at 1 p.m.

Winners play after the second game with the winner advancing to the state Final Four.

State 1A Final Four is May 25-26 at County Stadium in Yakima.

2B

St. George’s plays Brewster at 1 p.m. at Davis High School in Yakima.

The other side of the bracket has DeSales against Asotin at 10 a.m.

The winners of the two games play with the winner advancing to the state Final Four May 25-26 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline plays Sunnyside Christian at 1 p.m. at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.

The other side of the bracket at Walla Walla is Pomeroy against Odessa at 10 a.m.

The winners play to advance to the state 1B championship game at 4 p.m. May 26 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

Golf

Omak’s Sisco Miller and Riley Abrahamson along with Okanogan’s Billy Norwill will compete in state 1A golf May 22-23 on courses near Spokane.

Okanogan's Jackson Whitley is the district boys’ alternate.

For boys, state 1A is May 22-23 at Liberty Lake near Spokane.

For girls, state 1B/2B/1A is at Hangman Valley near Spokane.

Track

The District 6 1A championship is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Cashmere.

The District 5/6 2B state qualifier is 3 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Kittitas Secondary School.

Pateros is at the District 5/6 1B state qualifier at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Toppenish High School.

Republic and Curlew are at the NE/SE 1B regional meet May 18-19 at Central Valley High School.

Tennis

First round of district, May 16 Girls' doubles

Top three to state, fourth is alternate

Game 1: CTL No. 1 Rothlisberger/Pebbles, Chelan, def. CWB No. 4 Bartlett/Ramirez, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.

Game 2: CTL No. 3 Martin/Hawkins, Chelan, def. CWB 2 Gariano/Gutierrez, Ton., 6-0, 6-1.

Game 3: CTL No. 2 Rothlisberger/Gatzemeier, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Shilling/Clark, LR, 6-1, 6-0.

Game 4: CTL No. 4 Vandel/Evans, Casc., def. CWB No. 1 Wilson/Alley, Ton., 6-1, 6-4.

Boys' doubles

Top four to state, fifth is alternate

Game 1: CTL No. 1 Cheeseman/Nearents, Okan., def. CWB No. 4 Grubb/Haley, LB, 6-0, 6-1.

Game 2: CTL No. 3 Johnson/Kuehni, Casc., def. CWB No. 2 Guzman/Burnell, Orov., 6-2, 6-3

Game 3: CTL No. 2 Cooper/Farias, Cash., def. CWB No. 3 Ceniceros/Hall, Pateros, 6-2, 6-0.

Game 4: CWB No. 1 Owsley/Holtz, Ton., def. CTL No. 4 Thornton/O'Dell, Omak, 6-2, 6-2.

Girls' singles

Top three to state, fourth is alternate

Game 1: CTL No. 1 Aleah Kert, Cash., def. CWB No. 4 Rylee Pitner, LR, 6-0, 6-0.

Game 2: CTL No. 3 Skylar Larson, Cash., def. CWB No. 2 Ruby Capote, Ton., 6-0, 6-0.

Game 3: CTL No. 2 Emma McLaren, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Logan Butler, LB, bye.

Game 4: CTL No. 4 Hayley Wyllson, Okan., def. CWB No. 1, Ruthann Matteson, LB, 6-4, 6-4.

Boys' singles

Top four to state, fifth is alternate

Game 1: CTL No. 1 Tyler Kert, Cash., def. CWB No. 4 Sam Larsen, Pateros, 6-0, 6-0.

Game 2: CTL No. 3 Chase Grillo, Omak, def. CWB No. 2 Malcolm Carson, LR, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.

Game 3: CTL No. 2 Micah Larson, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Bradley Wilder, LR, 6-0, 6-0.

Game 4: CWB No. 1 Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., def. CTL No. 4 Kane Andruss, Cash., 6-2, 6-0.

Saturday opening matches:

Boys singles at NCAC

Semifinals:

Game 5: Tyler Kert, Cashmere, v Chase Grillo, Omak, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Micah Larson, Chelan, v Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., 10 a.m.

Indoor courts

Game 7: Sam Larsen, Pateros, v Malcolm Carson, LR, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Bradley Wilder, LR, v Kane Andruss, Cash., 10 a.m.

Girls doubles at NCAC

Game 5: Rothlisberger/Pebbles, Chelan, v Martin/Hawkins, Chelan, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Schilling/Clark, LR, v Wilson/Alley, Ton., 10 a.m.

Girls singles at Omak High School

Game 5: Aleah Kert, Cash., v Skylar Larson, Cash., 10 a.m.

Game 6: Emma McLaren, Chelan, v Hayley Wyllson, Okan., 10 a.m.

Game 7: Rylee Pitner, LR, v Ruby Capote, Ton., 10 a.m.

Game 8: Ruthann Matteson, LB, wins by forfeit