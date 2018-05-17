Enloe continues to hold fast, despite increased flow

Photo by Brock Hires
Spray shoots up from Enloe Dam (behind trees) on the Similkameen River. The old powerhouse is at far left.
OROVILLE — Water continues to flow over Enloe Dam with no indications of issues with the structure because of high water.
The Okanogan County Public Utility District on Wednesday, May 16, said the dam “continues to pass flows as it has done historically and there have been no visual indications of issues...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment