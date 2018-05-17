Flash flood watch issued for Okanogan County

— The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Okanogan County because of severe thunderstorms that are predicted for later today.

There’s a potential for flash floods, especially over recent burn scars, and the possibility of rapidly rising tributary systems feeding into the Okanogan River. People should be prepared for rising water and take appropriate actions to protect lives and property, said an announcement from the Washington State Patrol.

Incident commanders with the state Type 3 interagency management team, which was brought in last week to deal with river flooding, are working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor water levels, which are expected to continue to rise through the weekend.

Colville tribal emergency services has issued evacuation advisories for homes within Brooks Tract just outside Omak, four homes in Malott and four homes along Omak-Riverside Eastside Road.

The Okanogan River remains closed by order of Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers.

The Red Cross has a shelter on standby at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 103 N. Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket.

Potable drinking water for those in need is available at the Oroville City Shop, 915 Appleway Ave.; Tonasket City Shop, 500 Railroad Ave., and Riverside City Hall, 101 First St.

Additional information is available from the Okanogan County Emergency Operations Center, 509-422-7348.