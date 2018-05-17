List of damage will be compiled

— A list of damage and losses relating to flooding will be compiled, but with a second, higher crest of the Okanogan River predicted for Saturday, the list hasn’t yet been started.

Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said the damage list won’t be done “until it slows down” for flooding. It’s difficult to assess damage when some areas are still flooded and when officials know more water is coming.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency is asking agricultural producers to record a notice of loss.

“Do this sooner rather than later as there is often a short window to report losses,” the agency said. “This information is needed to request federal financial support for flood damage to crops and fields.

More information is available at 509-422-3292.

Meanwhile, The Economic Alliance is collecting information on businesses that are directly or indirectly affected by flooding.

“We need to collect as much information from them (as possible) on how they are impact and can assist to connect them with disaster programs available for small businesses,” said an Oroville Chamber of Commerce announcement.