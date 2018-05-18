Engineers work to shore up river bank

TONASKET – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Seattle division has been problem-solving areas in Okanogan County affected by floodwaters this past week.

Thursday, May 17, a crew was working with Jones Logging and Construction, who won a bid to shore up a bank of the Okanonogan River on Highway 7 in town.

The river had cut into the bank at the edge of River Road Mobile Home Park, formerly known as John's Landing, in Tonasket.

“It's cutting into the bank where it's mostly fine dirt, with no rocks, so we brought in truckloads of rip rap (fractued rocks),” said Jason Williams with the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The critical issue isn't just the bank, but the infrastructure,” said Slava Govorushkin, also with the Corps. “There's a sewer line there.”

The sewer line, six feet under the ground, feeds into holding tanks on site, with lift stations pumping it to Highway 7 to join the main sewer line, where it travels up to Parry's Acres to combine with sewer from the Webber Road area.

“The lift station there pumps it to the city's wastewater treatment plant,” said Tonasket City Superintendent Darren Johnson, who was onsite to monitor the progress.

Williams said other areas the Corps were working on in past days were raising the levee in Riverside and working at Salmon Creek in Okanogan Wednesday, May 16.

“Second Street (Avenue) in Okanogan is having big issues also,” Williams said.

“We supplied materials for the city and provided technical assistance,” Govorushkin said. “The city had volunteers and DNR crews there placing sandbags.”