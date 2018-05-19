Chronicle logo

District 5/6 softball: Tonasket falls out of tournament

By Al Camp

As of Saturday, May 19, 2018

﻿

MOSES LAKE — Tonasket lost a pair of District 5/6 softball games Saturday at Paul Lauzier Athletic complex.

The Tigers fell 13-2 in its opening game to Kittitas/Thorp, which scored 11 unanswered runs in the final three innings of the six-inning game...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS