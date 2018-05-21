Seahawks to visit Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Tuesday

— The Seattle Seahawks annual spring 12 Tour, presented by Safeway, will make only one eastern Washington visit, and that will be at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School, 413 N. 4th St., in Coulee City,

Players, Sea Gals, mascots Blitz & Boom are visiting various towns May 20-26 with the rest of the stops in western Washington, notably various Starbucks locations plus schools in Shelton, Bremerton, Port Angeles, Olympia and Snohomish.

New this year, the Seahawks will be debuting a special 12 video series, surprising fans, to be released June 4 on the team’s website.