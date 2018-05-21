Sunday paper: Brewster, Bridgeport shut out in state soccer

— Royal found a way to edge Brewster, 1-0, in a loser-out state first-round match May 15.

“Our guys performed and fought well against a great team,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said. “Injuries and other circumstances impeded our success this season and prevented us from moving up. Regardless the obstacles, many young athletes stepped up to help make a difference.”

Eliseo Ramos scored Royal’s goal.

“Royals team is a complete team,” Sanon said. “It was hard to beat its prowess when we missed to have some of our key players on the pitch.”

The Bears finish at 13-4-2.

“We are grateful for the synergy that was developed in our team this year,” Sanon said. “We thank the seniors for their leadership on the team. We want to thank Ricardo Gallaga, Carlos Najera, Ramiro Rincon, Florentino Perez, Alexis Pio, our famous goalie Juan Oscar (Cazares), and Felix Nava for having made the Bears one of the competitive teams in our league.

“Our job is to build a great team that will continue to represent our league well.”

Brewster, which has reached state every year since 2014, only to lose first-round games four of the last five years, according to WIAA records.

The exception was 2015, when the Bears went 1-1.

Brewster also was 0-1 in 2011 and 2010.

The Bears’ only trophy was third in 2009.

The team went 1-1 in 2008.

Wahluke 2, Bridgeport 0

BRIDGEPORT – Wahluke shut out Bridgeport, 2-0, in the first round of the state B/1A tournament May 15.

Wahluke led 1-0 at halftime before adding an insurance score in the second half.

“Wahluke is a team with experience in state playoffs,” said Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez. “It took us longer to figure out how to play against them.”

This was the Mustangs’ first taste of the state 1B/2B/1A soccer tournament, according to WIAA records.

Bridgeport finishes at 16-4 with the loss to the Warriors breaking a nine-match win streak.

“We had a great season and are proud of how we have played and everything we have accomplished this year,” coach Gonzalez said. “We would like to thank all of the staff and students at Bridgeport, and the community for their support this season. We are looking forward to next season, to improve on what we have accomplished this season.”

Bridgeport seniors include Keven Cervantes and Hugo Santana.